Al Josie Morrison Harding, 70, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Miracle Revival Center in Bayou Vista.

She is survived by a brother, Thomas Morrison of Patterson; two sisters, Pastor Evelyn Sears of Patterson and Arthur Marie Pratt of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.