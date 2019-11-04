Article Image Alt Text

Al JOSIE HARDING

Mon, 11/04/2019 - 11:27am

Al Josie M. Harding, a resident of Patterson, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

