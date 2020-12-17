Al Jewett Belaire, 88, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Al was born September 20, 1932, in Lafayette, the son of Phillip Belaire Sr. and Lucille Roy Belaire.

Al graduated from Hanson Memorial High School. He was an all-around athlete for Hanson playing baseball, football, and basketball. His first love was baseball and he was known for pitching several no-hit, no run games as a left-handed pitcher. Al received a four-year scholarship from Loyola University where he continued to play baseball. After graduating from Loyola, he served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant in the Military Police Corps where he was stationed in Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1964. Thereafter, he was an educator and administrator for over 30 years, serving as a teacher, coach, and principal of Morgan City High School. Thereafter, he worked with the St. Mary Parish School Board as the Supervisor of Child Welfare and Director of Personnel until he retired in 1988. Al was a great mentor throughout his years in the education system, and he left a huge mark on all who knew him. Al enjoyed woodworking; he would share this hobby with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, golfing, and fishing. Al was also a huge fan of the beach.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Anna Lee Lajaunie Belaire of Morgan City; three daughters, Karen Belaire of Bayou Vista, Donna Cheramie and husband Tommie of Morgan City, Susan LeBouef and husband Jeffery of Broussard; William “Bill” McCarty, who was like a son to Al; seven grandchildren, Jamie Mallet, Colin Mallet, Jada Bernadou, Amanda Mallet, Ryan Cheramie, Sissy Daigle, and Aiden LeBouef; Jill McCarty, who was like a granddaughter to Al; 11 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Landon, Logan, and Jordyn Bernadou; Addison and Asher Mallet; Henry and George Mallet; Rylee and Rose Cheramie; and Hazel Daigle.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Lucille Belaire; one brother, Phillip Belaire, Jr.; two sisters, Hattie Maraist and Joyce Susie Hicks.

Pallbearers will be David Arboneaux, Justin Bernadou, Tommie Cheramie, Ryan Cheramie, Dane Daigle, Craig Lajaunie, Jeffery LeBouef, Jamie Mallet, Colin Mallet, and William “Bill” McCarty. Honorary Pallbearers are Landon Bernadou and Aiden LeBouef.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Rev. Jay L. Baker officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. After Mass, Al will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.