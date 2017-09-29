AGUSTA STEWART JACKSON

Agusta Stewart Jackson, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, died Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Vision Family Worship Center in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, John Garrett of Atlanta, Carmelia Garrett of Houma, and Victor Jackson; three daughters, Cassandra Garrett of North Carolina, Julie Bennett of Berwick and Denise Givens of Morgan City; three sisters, Larender Smith of Baton Rouge, Annie Stewart of Gibson, and Delphine Short of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, parents, four brothers, three sisters and three sons.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

