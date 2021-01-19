November 13, 1925 — January 17, 2021

Agnes Keller Robicheaux, 95, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Sunday, January, 17, 2021, at Morgan City Health Care, surrounded by her loving family.

Agnes was born November 13, 1925, in Bayou L’Ourse, the daughter of Raymond Keller and Maggie Blanco Keller.

Agnes was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as a member of the altar society. Agnes loved family gatherings; she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and cooking for them. Agnes also enjoyed working in her flower beds.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Phyllis Keller Parsiola of Morgan City, Elaine Robicheaux Blair and husband Kenny of Morgan City, Juanita Robicheaux Barras of Labadieville, and Kathy Robicheaux Stelly and husband Kent of Morgan City; four sisters, Ethel K. Aucoin of Morgan City, Peggy K. Morgan of Broussard, Maggie K. Vidos of Stephensville, and Patricia “Pat” K. Laverne of Morgan City; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Maggie Keller; husband, Marlo “Ruble” Joseph Robicheaux; daughter, Mary Robicheaux LaCoste; four brothers, Louis Keller, Eugene Keller, David Lee Keller and Raymond “Peter” Keller Jr.; one sister, Bernice Keller Aucoin; and three sons-in-law, Carl Parsiola, Jerry LaCoste and Dewey Barras.

Pallbearers will be Troy Barras, Eugene LaCoste, Kyle Stelly, Carl Parsiola Jr., Kenny Blair and Kent Stelly.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Morgan City Health Care for their great compassion and care towards Mrs. Agnes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor officiating. Visitation will be held January 21, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. After Mass, Agnes will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.