Adrian Green

Adrian Green, 28, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, April 17, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Patterson Civic Center. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by two children, Adrian Green Jr. and Grace’Lyn Green, both of Patterson; his parents, Robert (Wanda) Green of Baldwin and Kathy Thomas of Patterson; his girlfriend; one brother, Robert Grogan of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Krystle Green of Nashville, Tennessee and Kendra Darby of Austin, Texas; his maternal grandfather, Rousell Thomas Sr. of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandmother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.