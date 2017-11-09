August 16, 1948-November 7, 2017

Adeline “Lea” Foret Verrett Maddix, 69, a resident of Stephensville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Lea was born Aug. 16, 1948, in St. Mary Parish, the daughter of Albert Foret and Rose Billiott Foret.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Melissa V. Frangenberg of Patterson, Tammy Lynn Broussard and husband Troy of Bayou Vista, Carol Jean Sanders and husband Dean of Buna, Texas, and Adam Paul Verrett and wife Danielle of Stephensville; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Joe Foret and wife Grace of Amelia; four sisters, Audrey Dupuy of Bayou L’Ourse, Earline Gadow, M.D. of Berwick, Rose Foret Ugas of Patterson, and Brenda Thibodeaux of Morgan City; one sister-in-law, Charlene Tholen and husband John of Berwick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lea was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Rose Billiott Foret; her husbands, Ira Verrett and Frank Maddix; five brothers, Paul Foret, Calvin “Tee-Fra” Foret, Albert “Doo” Foret, Alvin “Choo-Choo” Foret and Ricky James Foret; and one sister, Betty Jean Lajaunie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Wilfredo Decal celebrating the Mass. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Following the Mass, Lea will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.