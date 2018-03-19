November 21, 1936- March 16, 2018

Adeline Aucoin Carlino, a native of Amelia and a resident of Patterson for the past 54 years, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Patterson Health Care Center.

Adeline dedicated her life to service of others, whether for family, her church, or anyone in need.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her three sons, Manuel J. Carlino Jr. of Patterson, David J. Carlino and his wife Christina of Schriever, and John A. Carlino and his wife Alison of Sugar Land, Texas; four grandchildren, Leia, Luke, Zack and Mikey Carlino; two sisters, Laura Lee Patureau and her husband Don, and Roberta Roberton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel John Carlino Sr.; her parents, Robert Aucoin and Laura Lee Fields Aucoin; seven siblings, Catherine, Jackie (her twin), Robert, Al, Ed, and infant twins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Tuesday, March 20, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visiting will resume at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson on Wednesday, March 21, at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Herb Bennerfield will be the Celebrant for the Mass, with Father Angelo Cremaldi and Father Keenan Brown concelebrating. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

