ABEL JOHN 'A.J.' LaJAUNIE

ohn “A.J.” LaJaunie, 72, a resident of Berwick, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A.J. was born on June 19, 1945 in Franklin, the son of Herman T. LaJaunie Sr. and Mildred Simoneaux LaJaunie.

A.J. was devoted to his faith in God, dedicated to his family and worked very hard to provide for them. He loved to laugh and enjoyed making his family and friends laugh, as he was always known as a jokester. He loved his dogs and was considered a dog whisperer because all dogs loved A.J.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Georgia Thibodeaux LaJaunie of Berwick; two daughters, Kimberly Landry and husband Paul of Morgan City and Leslie LaJaunie of Berwick; three grandchildren, Paul T. Landry Jr., Gregory A. Landry and Madison A. Lancon; four siblings, Herman T. LaJaunie Jr. of Morgan City, James “Jimmy” LaJaunie of Bourg, Cathy Beaugh and husband Andre of Morgan City, and Richard “Dickie” LaJaunie of The Woodlands, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Herman T. LaJaunie Sr. and Mildred Simoneaux LaJaunie; his wife, Dorothy Verret LaJaunie; and one sister, Helen Steele.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Paul Landry Sr., Paul Landry Jr., Gregory Landry, James “Jimmy” LaJaunie, Seth Martin and Kerry Borden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Danny Poche celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until Mass time and following Mass, A.J. will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.