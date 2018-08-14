ABBIE SUIRE SINITIERE and MAXXON LESTER “MAX” SINITIERE

ABBIE SUIRE SINITIERE

January 27, 1996 – August 7, 2018

MAXXON LESTER “MAX” SINITIERE

September 2, 2016 – August 7, 2018

Abbie Suire Sinitiere, 22, her 23 month old son Maxxon Lester Sinitiere, and her unborn child all passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, as the result of an automobile accident.

Abbie was born in Morgan City and was a resident of Franklin. She was the perfect wife to her husband Chris, a “Supermom” of a mother to their four children, and a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many. Abbie had a magnetic personality and a smile that was contagious. She truly never met a stranger. Her fun-loving, go with the flow, nurturing nature made others feel at ease around her. She was a bridge-builder who mended hearts and gave her all to bring others together. She loved being a stay-at-home wife and mom and was so excited to be expecting their fifth child. She took great pride in keeping an immaculate and well organized home for her family and loved cooking, entertaining family and friends, arts and crafts, and capturing every moment on her camera.

Max, as he was affectionately known, was a beautiful, bright-eyed child who was definitely all boy and a bit of a goofball. He loved to rough-house, was quick on his feet, and loved playing baseball. Even at his young age, Max could catch and hit a ball. His favorite movie was The Secret Lives of Pets, with the main character sharing his name. He never got tired of it and could watch it over and over. To match his mother’s love of taking pictures, Max was naturally photogenic and would strike a pose for her in a heartbeat.

Those Abbie leaves to cherish her memory include her husband Chris Sinitiere; her son, Bentley Michael Sinitiere; her daughters, Jaiden Marie Sinitiere and Marlee Raye Sinitiere; her mother, Tiffany Chauvin Clements; her father, Jason Suire; her siblings, Kelsey Suire, Alex Suire, Lily Clements, Lila Chauvin, and Lilo Chauvin; step-sisters, Lacey Funez and Lauren Clements; step-brother, Landon Clements; step-father, Don Clements; maternal grandmother, Midge Chauvin Fulmer; paternal grandfather, Joe “Moose” Suire; maternal great grandmother, Sylvia DeMahy; father-in-law, Michael Henslee and his wife Karen; step-father-in-law, Dwayne DeMarco; sisters-in-law, Shante Langford and Nyah Sinitiere; brother-in-law, Michael Cocke; step-sister-in-law, Sarah DeMarco; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, family members and friends.

Max will live on in the hearts of his father, Chris Sinitiere; brother, Bentley Michael Sinitiere; sisters, Jaiden Marie Sinitiere and Marlee Raye Sinitiere; grandmother, Tiffany Chauvin Clements; grandfathers, Jason Suire and Michael Henslee and his wife Karen; step-grandfathers, Dwayne DeMarco and Don Clements; great grandmother, Midge Chauvin Fulmer; great grandfather, Joe “Moose” Suire; great great grandmother, Sylvia DeMahy; as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and family members.

They were preceded in death by her mother-in-law and his grandmother, Tina Sinitiere DeMarco; her grandmother and his great grandmother, Abbie Gail Suire; and aunts, Rhonda Frederick Loustalot and Crystal Chauvin Broussard.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Friday, August 17, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again on Saturday, August 18, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Following the service and dismissal, they will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

