October 18, 1946 — October 7, 2019

Aaron Joseph Robicheaux, 72, died peacefully at home on October 7, 2019. Aaron was born October 18, 1946, in Morgan City and grew up in Berwick, Des Allemands and Houma. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a steadfast son and brother, and a loyal friend.

Aaron was a proud 1966 graduate of Houma Cen-tral Catholic High. He was an Army veteran who served as a medic in Vietnam. After his military service, Aaron went to work for Texaco and spent his entire career with the company. Upon his retirement he dedicated his time to helping care for his beloved mother, then his in-laws, and finally his treasured wife, Nancy. His was truly a life of service.

Aaron was a dutiful Catholic who loved to study and share his faith. He was an endlessly generous and humble man who lent compassion and support to family, friends and strangers, but never sought credit for his kindness. He was a man of integrity and will be forever missed by those who love him.

Aaron was a wonderful father who will be missed by his children: Rick Wiley and his wife Nicole, their children Reece, Ryan and McKenzie; Julie Anne Steigner and her husband John, their children Lorraine and John Oliver; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Carey Wiley and his wife Gwen, and their children Bailey and Jake; Casey Wiley and his children Alissa, Joshua and Sarah; and Casey’s wife Sara, her children Gauge Theony and Drake Theony. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Touchard and her husband Roy of Des Allemands; Dale Robicheaux and his wife Mary of Cut Off; and Kathy Robicheaux and David Savoie of Houma; nieces and nephews Anthony Touchard (Dina), Ron Touchard (Karina), Christie David Duet (Scott), Brad David (Blair) and Liza Robicheaux. Aaron leaves behind his companion Bonnie the Beagle and Bella the Cat.

We take comfort in knowing Aaron is joyfully reunited in eternal life with his wife of 28 years, Nancy Kay Dudek Robicheaux, and his parents, Orion Adam Robicheaux and Lorraine Josephine Lanclos Robicheaux.

Visitation was held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Francis Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial with Military Honors began at 12:30 p.m. Burial followed in the Magnolia Cemetery in downtown Houma.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Terrebonne General Medical Center doctors, nurses and staff, who befriended Aaron and treated him with kindness and dignity. Also Heart of Hospice for their gentle care in Aaron’s final days. We will be eternally grateful for the support of his siblings, especially the constant devotion of his sister Kathy, who was a model of unconditional love to her brother in his final months.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Vandebilt Catholic High School.

