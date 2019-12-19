Kennon Patrick Beadle, 71, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Lorena Ortis Beadle; daughter, Lorena Tompkins; son, Patrick Beadle; two sisters, Ellen Nelson and Elrita Darce; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son and two sisters.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church in Ponchatoula.