A memorial service for Ronald Blaine Myers will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Higher Ground Family Church, 3369 La. 70 in Morgan City.

Ronald Myers passed away Aug. 29 in Baton Rouge. He was 87 years old. He was a native of Pointe Coupee Parish and a resident of Morgan City for 45 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He owned Myers Enterprises in Morgan City.