Young Sanders presents Magnolia Cemetery talk

Magnolia Cemetery in Baton Rouge is a city-owned cemetery opened in 1852 because of the lack of burial places in Baton Rouge for Protestants: the only organized cemetery in Baton Rouge was the Catholic Cemetery.

Prior to the city opening Magnolia, Protestants were allowed burial in the U. S. Garrison Cemetery. Magnolia Cemetery was the center of the Confederate attempt to re-take Baton Rouge from the Union occupation forces and considerable fighting occurred in the cemetery.

The history of Magnolia Cemetery is a fascinating one and finally someone has written a book. The book is simply entitled “History of Magnolia Cemetery,” and is co-authored by two excellent historians by the names of Faye Phillips and Chip Landry.

Faye Phillips is a retired LSU librarian of 26 years: author of several books on the local history of East and West Baton Rouge parishes. Faye is currently a library and archives consultant and frequent public speaker throughout Louisiana. Chip Landry is a member of the Board of Directors of the Young-Sanders Center in Franklin, Louisiana; Sexton of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Baton Rouge since 1993 and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Historic Magnolia Cemetery in Baton Rouge.

On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m., Faye Phillips ad Chip Landry will present a program about the History of Magnolia Cemetery at the Young-Sanders Center in Franklin.

The Young-Sanders Center is located at 701 Teche Drive in Franklin, Louisiana just one block from the St. Mary Parish Courthouse. The lecture is open to the general public with no admission fee. For further information contact the Center at ysc1861@aol.com, or call 337-413-1861.