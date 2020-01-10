WSM Port commission meets

The West St. Mary Port Commission’s meeting was short Tuesday.

With only two items in the executive’s report and two in the engineer’s eeport, the whole of the affair lasted only 15 minutes.

Reid Miller, of Miller Engineers Inc., announced the finalization of the architectural planning phase of the trade school to be built on the port’s Baldwin campus, with a coordination meeting planned “for the first week of February.”

He also reported his findings from investigations concerning the prospective cost for the construction of a new office building, as per requests made at last month’s meeting.

The price was quoted as “$750,000 to $800,000.” After which, the commission unofficially decided to make due with their current office, for the time being.

In other news, Executive Director David Allain’s report consisted of an announcement of three bids submitted for the repair of a transit shed damaged in Hurricane Barry, and the commission awarded the bid to the lowest bidder.

Allain also apprised commissioners of the standings of their current filings for relief with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to Allain, FEMA is agreeing, so far, to cover damages filed which were provably caused by last year’s hurricane.