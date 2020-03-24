Wreck near Bayou Vista Burger King results in injuries

A motorcycle and an SUV collided on U.S. 90 West in Bayou Vista near the intersection of Jupiter Road near Burger King and Walmart. St. Mary Sheriff's Office personnel and emergency responders are in the process of clearing the roadway at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Acadian Ambulance Air Med responded to the scene for an airlift.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.