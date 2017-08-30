Behind the St. Mary Parish Courthouse, 'water lilies' encroach on the bulkhead

Water in the Teche flowed over the boardwalk

Winds, rain complicate Teche water hyancith problem

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 9:42am Roger Stouff

Shifting winds since Harvey's approach on the Texas coast and subsequent loop and jaunt into Louisiana have both cleared water hyacinth in Bayou Teche at Franklin and in the next breath pushed the mats of vegetation against bridges and other structures. The Teche topped the bulkhead behind the St. Mary Parish Courthouse yesterday and continues to rise today.

