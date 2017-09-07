Wheel House for Sept. 7

Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:48am Anonymous

JEWELS FOR JESUS
Six-year anniversary at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Speaker Dorothy T. Stewart of New Salem Baptist Church, Patterson.

ST. LUKE BAPTIST
Church, 1709 Harry D. St., Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Keith F. Verrett Sr.’s five-year anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Guest speaker the Rev. Diondre Johnson, St. Stephen Baptist Church, Franklin. Public invited.

HARVEY HELP
Franklin High School FFA Chapter collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. Items include cleaning products, baby items, animal supplies, food, household items, toiletries, etc. Bring to FHS Agriculture Department from 2:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For info email nadams@stmaryk12.net or 337-828-0173, extension 1119.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017