Wheel House for Sept. 7

JEWELS FOR JESUS

Six-year anniversary at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Speaker Dorothy T. Stewart of New Salem Baptist Church, Patterson.

ST. LUKE BAPTIST

Church, 1709 Harry D. St., Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Keith F. Verrett Sr.’s five-year anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Guest speaker the Rev. Diondre Johnson, St. Stephen Baptist Church, Franklin. Public invited.

HARVEY HELP

Franklin High School FFA Chapter collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. Items include cleaning products, baby items, animal supplies, food, household items, toiletries, etc. Bring to FHS Agriculture Department from 2:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For info email nadams@stmaryk12.net or 337-828-0173, extension 1119.