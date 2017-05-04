Wheel House for May 3

FEEDING PROGRAMS
For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, May 13. For info call 985-384-6800.

GRANT APPS
The St. Mary Parish Foundation, an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana, accepting applications for its competitive grant cycle. The cycle is open to schools, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations and churches domiciled in St. Mary Parish that propose a project that will benefit citizens of St. Mary. Projects must be implemented during 2017-18. Grant amounts awarded up to $2,500. A grant application guide available for download to assist in submitting the grant online at www.cfacadiana.org/SMPFGrant to view the guide and complete the grant application. Deadline is close of business Friday, June 30 and must be submitted electronically. For info email or call Lauren Breaux, CFA Civic Leadership Coordinator, at lbreaux@cfacadiana.org or 337-769-4851.

