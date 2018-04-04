Welding school moves ahead despite snafu

Miller Engineers & Associates is set to begin contract work developing the future welding school at the Port of West St. Mary.

It was agreed Tuesday at the monthly port commission meeting, to sign the contract with Miller despite a reported snafu in the flow of expected capital outlay funds toward the project.

With a 20 percent match agreement already in place with the local community college set to staff the school, the port commission remained undeterred in keeping the project in momentum, and voted to fund the wayward monies, approximately $260,000, themselves.

In other news, the commission approved the adoption of the revenue neutral port millage rate of 3.72 percent for 2018, and received a report from Miller that the second phase of the Port Priority State Project is “moving along,” with phases three and four in place and ready to commence upon completion of the current phase.