Voter registration deadline

The St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters announces that the last day to register in person or by mail for the July 11, 2020 election is Wednesday, June 10.

This is the 30 day close of books deadline. The geauxvote, 20 day deadline for electronic online registration is Saturday, June 20.

Early voting for the July 11 election has been extended to 13 days beginning on June 20 and extending through July 4, excluding Sundays June 21 and June 28. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Both offices of the Registar of Voters will be open for the declared 4th of July Holiday on July 3 and also on Saturday, July 4th for early voting.

This is part of the Emergency Election Plan passed by the Louisiana Legislature as proposed by the Secretary of State.

On the ballot are the following offices:

—Presidential Nominee, Democratic Party

—Presidential Nominee, Republican Party

—Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 50th Rep. Dist. Office “A”

—Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 51st Rep. Dist. Office “B”

You may call the Registrar of Voters Office at (337)828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.