Vehicular homicide charged against Franklin resident

A Franklin man has been charged with vehicular homicide by Louisiana State Police.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, troopers from Troop I responded a single vehicle fatality crash on US 90 eastbound near La. 318 west of Baldwin. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Clarence Verrett Jr. of Franklin.

The initial investigation by state police reportedly indicated that the crash occurred as 24-year-old Thaiim Guilbeau of Franklin was driving a 2015 Dodge truck eastbound on US 90. For unknown reasons, Guilbeau’s vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck a metal guardrail. Guilbeau’s vehicle continued traveling east in the median before overturning and coming to rest partially submerged in a drainage canal.

Guilbeau was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Verrett, the front seat passenger, was properly restrained but was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, state police report. Toxicology samples were taken from Guilbeau and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Upon his release from the hospital, Guilbeau was charged with vehicular homicide, driving while under suspension for DWI and careless operation. Guilbeau was booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. This crash remains under investigation.

