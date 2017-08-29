UPDATED* Local agencies prepare for Harvey's march inland

Tropical Storm Harvey is set to make landfall south of Lake Charles tomorrow morning.

The storm is predicted to continue to affect Louisiana’s southern coast throughout the week. St. Mary Parish is under a tropical storm warning and may see significant levels of rainfall, during that time. The parish also remains under a flash flood watch through Thursday, 7 p.m.

St. Mary Parish schools will remain closed tomorrow due to the possibility of heavy rainfall affecting travel conditions. St. Mary Parish and Vermilion Parish Head Start Centers will be closed tomorrow and Thursday due to inclement weather. Classes will resume for all Head Start children on Friday.

St. Mary Parish and Vermilion Parish Head Start Administrative and Center staff will be out Wednesday and return on Thursday to prepare offices and Head Start Centers for clients and Head Start children’s return on Friday, if weather and conditions permit.

The storm’s projected path puts five of Central Louisiana Electric Company’s operating regions in the path of the storm. In preparation of possible weather related outages, Cleco has all of its crews and 28 contractor crews ready to respond.

“We are doubling the number of crews available to safely restore power to our customers as quickly as possible once conditions permit,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “While we do not expect Harvey to strengthen, we do anticipate heavy rainfall across Cleco’s service territory which could cause flooding in some areas. Plus, additional rain on already saturated ground can weaken trees, causing limbs to break or trees to uproot and potentially damage our electrical system.”

The Franklin Canal floodgate will be closed today at 4 p.m. in preparation of a possible 1-3 foot storm surge. The water level in the Franklin Canal on the Franklin side of the structure will be pumped down to accommodate for rain water drainage, according to city officials.

In preparation for what may amount to anywhere from four to ten inches or more of rain, Mayor Raymond Harris asks the citizens of Franklin to remember a few things: check your local weather reports regularly to stay updated on the storm, remember that the city will be updating their Facebook page with news releases for the citizens of Franklin to stay informed and do not put anything in the street that could get caught in catch basins- like leaves, grass, and yard debris.

Director of Administration Karen LeBlanc released a statement saying that sand and bags for Franklin residents will be available in front of the Public Works Complex, 1300 Iberia St. Able-bodied residents will have to fill their own bags, so please bring a shovel.

If the public has questions, call Public Works at 337-828-6348 or City Hall at 337-828-6305, 337-828-6303, or 337-828-6310.

Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin released a statement informing the citizens of Baldwin that those who want sand bags, can come to the maintenance building of the Baldwin Town Hall at the traffic light on Main Street. Lanceslin said that shovels, bags and sand are on site for the filling. The city will be delivering sand bags to the elderly and infirmed.

Mayor Lanceslin also released a statement concerning the use of the Baldwin Community Center, on La. 83, as a shelter for the local community there, should evacuations become necessary.

St. Mary Parish Emergency Operations Center reminds parish citizens to stay tuned to local television and radio storm updates for information from the Emergency Alert System, local, state governments and national storm coverage.

More updates to follow as they become available.