UPDATED 8-25* West St. Mary local: Tropical Storm Harvey

Depending on the path of Hurricane Harvey, St. Mary Parish may see significant rainfall, though it is still too early to tell how much.

In preparation for what may amount to anywhere from several inches to a foot or more of rain, Mayor Raymond Harris asks the citizens of Franklin to remember a few things: check your local weather reports regularly to stay updated on the storm, remember that the city will be updating their Facebook page with news releases for the citizens of Franklin to stay informed and do not put anything in the street that could get caught in catch basins- like leaves, grass, and yard debris.

Director of Administration Karen LeBlanc released a statement saying that sand and bags for Franklin residents will be available today in front of the Public Works Complex, 1300 Iberia St. Residents will have to fill their own bags, so please bring a shovel.

If the public has questions, call Public Works at 337-828-6348 or City Hall at 337-828-6305, 337-828-6303, or 337-828-6310.

Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin released a statement informing the citizens of Baldwin that those who want sand bags, can come to the maintenance building of the Baldwin Town Hall at the traffic light on Main Street. Lanceslin said that shovels, bags and sand are on site for the filling.

Both Baldwin and Franklin will be providing sand over the weekend.

Mayor Lanceslin said arrangements are being made to assist the elderly and infirm with sand bags. Call town hall or the police station for more information.

Mayor Harris asked the public to stay off roads and streets unless absolutely necessary, and take precautions as would be usual with any major rain event.

He asked that residents clear their property of any yard debris or items that could be washed into the streets by heavy rain, including lawn clippings and leaves, especially near catch basins.

City personnel will assist the elderly and infirm with sand bags, but able-bodied individuals must bring a shovel and bad their own.

St. Mary Parish Emergency Operations Center reminds parish citizens to stay tuned to local television and radio storm updates for information from the Emergency Alert System, local, state governments and national storm coverage.

Storm information:

The Banner-Tribune:

www.stmarynow.com

St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness:

https://www.facebook.com/St-Mary-Parish-Office-of-Emergency-Preparedness...

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office:

http://www.stmaryso.com/

On Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/St-Mary-Parish-Office-of-Emergency-Preparedness...

City of Franklin

On Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/cityoffranklinlouisiana/