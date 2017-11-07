UPDATE: IN CUSTODY* Franklin police seek shooting suspect

UPDATE: Gerald Sophus, 28, of Samuel St., Franklin, LA, turned himself in to the Franklin Police Department on November 7, 2017, at 9:05 AM, on warrants dated November 3, 2017, for assault by drive by shooting, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sophus was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the Franklin Police Department.

-Original article-

Franklin Police are asking for assistance in locating suspect Gerald Sophus.

Sophus is wanted for assault by drive by shooting, possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession of Schedule II narcotics (cocaine) and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

On Friday at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a different complaint in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Third Street. Upon arrival, officers reportedly heard gunshots coming from a vehicle that was quickly leaving the area.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the passenger, who was later identified as Sophus, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Katyre White, who was later arrested, and reportedly located the illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle. Witnesses in the area identified Sophus as the passenger in the vehicle and that he fired the shots towards the victim’s residence.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Gerald Sophus, contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at 337-828-1716.