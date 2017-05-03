UPDATE* City asks residents to stay off streets

Up to 2-inch hail in Franklin before noon, and the National Weather Service called a tornado warning for the west St. Mary Parish area. The warning ended at 12:30 p.m. Stay alert and monitor local weather outlets. The storm system is expected to continue through tonight.

The City of Franklin is asking residents to stay off the streets as local flooding is occurring. Driving through these flood areas is not only dangerous, it can cause water to enter homes.