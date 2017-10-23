UMCOR Sager Brown observe 150th anniversary of original Baldwin site

At top, keynote speaker Dr. Wanda L. Nelson delivering her address Saturday at UMCOR Sager Brown’s Baldwin campus, to celebrate the institute’s sesquicentennial birthday. Center, Dr. Olusimbo Ige, interim executive director of United Methodist Committee on Relief, spoke of strength Saturday at the UMCOR Sager Brown sesquicentennial celebration. Before becoming a supply depot that reach-es those in need globally. UMCOR has a history as Sager Brown School, an orphanage and learning center to those who were fortunate enough to receive training there. Bottom, former scouts of BSA Troop #740 gathered Saturday to recite the Scout’s oath with former scout master James Armelin Jr. at UMCOR Sager Brown’s sesquicentennial celebration.