Two bass fishing tournaments coming to Atchafalaya in MC

The Mississippi Bass Nation Tournament will be held Sept. 6-7 in the Atchafalaya Basin at Morgan City.

More than 50 anglers hailing from Mississippi are scheduled to take part in the tournament.

Mississippi Bass Nation is affiliated with B.A.S.S. There are several clubs within the state that fish local events, state qualifiers and a national tournament.

Pat Engerran, spokesman for Mississippi Bass Nation said, “Our members are very excited that Morgan City will host this year’s qualifier. The reputation of the Atchafalaya Basin and surrounding fisheries is as good as it gets in the United States.”

Fishermen launch from the Jessie Fontenot Boat Landing in Berwick.

“We’re thrilled to play host to anglers from all over Mississippi,” Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau Executive Director Carrie Stansbury said. “We can’t wait for them to experience the hospitality and beauty that South Louisiana, and especially St. Mary Parish, are known for.”

Hosts for the event are the City of Morgan City, Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau and St. Mary Parish Government.

Also, the Fishers of Men National Tournament Trail, South Central Region, District 6 Championship will be held in the Atchafalaya Basin at Morgan City Sept. 13-14.

More than 150 anglers hailing from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas are scheduled to take part in the tournament.

Fishermen launch from the Jessie Fontenot Boat Landing in Berwick. Hosts for the event are the City of Morgan City, Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau and St. Mary Parish Government.