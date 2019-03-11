Tribal police arrest two and confiscate $13K in narcotics

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported two narcotics arrests Friday and the confiscation of over $13,000 in narcotics.

Travis Tripkovich, 30, of Investment Drive, Youngsville, was arrested Friday on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I hash oil and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous subject.

He was transported to the parish jail.

Bethany Montero, 23, of Printemps Road, Carencro, was arrested Friday for criminal damage to property, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I hash oil, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous subject.

She was transported to the parish jail.

According to Hutchinson, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a possible theft. During the investigation, it was learned the subjects had damaged the property. Narcotics were also found.

The Chitimacha K-9 Narcotics Unit was deployed, and K-9 Dozer alerted on the vehicle. With the help of the K-9 unit and search warrants, the following narcotics were found: 87 grams of methamphetamine, 200.2 grams of marijuana, nine grams of cocaine and 60 grams of hash oil. The approximate street value of all the narcotics found is estimated at $13, 480.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The CTPD asks that anyone with information on this crime or any other crime to contact the police department at 337-923-4964. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the police department though the reportit@chitimacha.gov email address posted on the department website or by calling the “Silent Witness” phone number at 337-923-4205.