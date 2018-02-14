Tribal clinic now open to public

Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana Health Clinic medical services are now available to the general public, according to Karen Matthews, Director of Health and Human Services

The health clinic’s physician is Dr. Charles Parsiola.

Hours of operations are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Most major insurances, Medicare and private pay are accepted.

For more information, contact the Chitimacha Health Clinic at 337-923-9955 or stop by the Health Clinic located on the Chitimacha Reservation, 3231 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton.