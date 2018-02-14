Tribal clinic now open to public

Wed, 02/14/2018 - 9:19am Roger Stouff

Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana Health Clinic medical services are now available to the general public, according to Karen Matthews, Director of Health and Human Services
The health clinic’s physician is Dr. Charles Parsiola.
Hours of operations are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Most major insurances, Medicare and private pay are accepted.
For more information, contact the Chitimacha Health Clinic at 337-923-9955 or stop by the Health Clinic located on the Chitimacha Reservation, 3231 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018