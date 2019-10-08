Up a tree on Morris Street

A small Louisiana Black Bear was stuck in a cypress tree in the back yard of 203 Main St. in Franklin Monday morning. Franklin Police answered a call to the residence early that morning, at which point the bear climbed into the tree. Authorities were reportedly able to trap the bear after a few hours, after which they tranquilized it, tagged it, and brought it to the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge to be released.

The Banner-Tribune/Casey Collier