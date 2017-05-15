Tour du Rouge in Franklin

Tour du Rouge Cycling Tour from Houston to New Orleans passed through Franklin Wednesday, and stopped over for a rest and refreshments behind Shadowlawn. This six-day, push-your-limits ride along the Gulf Coast is limited to 100 riders. It is 535 miles total, with an average ride of 89 miles per day. Tour du Rouge supports The Arc of Greater Houston. A rider recalled meeting Mayor Raymond Harris Jr., above, from a previous tour and took some time to chat.