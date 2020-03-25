Three more COVID-19 cases reported in St. Mary Parish

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Mary Parish in the last 24 hours, increasing the parish's total to five cases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Statewide, there have been 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total deaths reported in Louisiana to 65.

In all, there have been 1,795 cases reported.

There have been cases reported in 48 of 64 parishes.

The state lab has completed 2,037 tests, while commercial tests completed and reported to the state now total 9,414.