Teddy Bears arrive at SMPSO

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith has announced the arrival of teddy bears from Barran’s Bears.

Sheriff’s patrol deputies will carry these teddy bears to give comfort to little ones that they encounter on calls. Barran’s Bears is a non-profit organization that provides teddy bears to police officers and first responders to utilize at scenes where children are faced with “adult problems” such as domestic violence, illness, injury and more..

Founder Deputy Turner Barran carried teddy bears in his patrol unit before creating this organization and observed the difference that it made on calls where children were dealing with a traumatic situation. Barran’s Bears are in over 65 departments nationwide. The teddy bears acquired by the local sheriff’s department are “sweet and cuddly, very soft little brown bears sporting a white t-shirt that has a photo of the SMPSO patch right on the front.”

Captain Stephanie Duhon helped secure the Barran’s Bears along with sponsor Cully Frisard with Frisard’s Trucking Company of Gramercy. Frisard sponsored the SMPSO to receive the first shipment of teddy bears.

Individuals or businesses interested in finding out how to become a sponsor for Barran’s Bears, email the department at pio@stmaryso.com.