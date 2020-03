Top, from left, Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard, Noah Yarber, Germaine Yarber, Franklin Bicentennial Committee Co-Chairs Ed “Tiger” Verdin and Diane Wiltz pose outside the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts with its newly illuminated marquee. Bottom, Germain Yarber and Noah Yarber flip the switch to illuminate the marquee their late husband and father, Tyra Yarber was instrumental in bringing to fruition.

The Banner-Tribune/CASEY COLLIER