Teche to screen "PAVY" based on Long's death

“PAVY,” a short documentary film based on the 1999 book by Dr. Donald A. Pavy, “Accident and Deception: The Huey Long Shooting” and directed by Carrie Simon will be screened at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The film was a winner at the Iberia Film Festival for Best Documentary Film and Best Local Film.

Sept. 8, 1935 is a date many remember as the day former Louisiana Governor and U.S. Senator Huey Long was shot. In actuality, only one man died that day — Dr. Carl A. Weiss. He has been persecuted throughout the ensuing years for shooting Long. “Accident and Deception” is a documentary based on a book by Dr. Donald A. Pavy, a country doctor with a lifelong quest to recapture that day and clear the family names.

Legal justice may never be served, but, eyewitness stories reveal details that cannot be ignored. This project was inspired by conversations between Dr. Donald Pavy and Vicky Branton, a writer intent on telling the doctor’s story about a practice that spanned 64 years before retirement. What he told her instead has fascinated thousands without achieving the goal he hoped would come from his passion — family honor.

Screening is Friday, Dec. 13 7 p.m. and admission is free. Concessions will be sold. A question and answer with Vicky Branton will be after the screening.