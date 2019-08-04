Teche Action hosts patient appreciation

Sun, 08/04/2019 - 6:00am

Teche Action Clinic will be hosting a patient appreciation day for all current and former patients of the medical facility.
There will be refreshments in the front lobby to show gratitude to the local residents that utilize the clinic’s services on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is a part of National Health Center week which will be observed Aug. 5-9 to bring awareness to services community health centers offer locally and nationwide.
The clinic is at 1115 Weber St. in Franklin.

