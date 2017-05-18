Suspects sought by Franklin Police

The Franklin Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public to help solve several burglaries that have occurred over the past month in the Pecan Acres area. The subject(s) are taking items from under carports, taking car parts and breaking into vehicles. Officers were able to obtain photos from one resident’s camera system. If you have any information on the burglaries or recognize the person or vehicle in the photos, contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.