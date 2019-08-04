'Super Taters...and More' wins award

Jerry J. Bobb said of his restaurant, that what makes Super Taters…and More so successful, is “We’ve got a non-traditional approach to baked potatoes. We take traditional dishes and we incorporate them with baked potatoes.”

It is that incorporation which recently earned STM an award for Best Baked Potato in Acadiana from The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, as well as a nomination for Best Restaurant.

Though STM is located in Scott, Bobb grew up in Charenton, with his father Alvin Davis and mother Janet Davis, who still live there.

Bobb said that since West St. Mary High School wasn’t yet built back when he was attending school, he was among the kids who were bussed in to Franklin, to attend school; which is why, though he lived in Charenton, Bobb graduated from FSHS.

After high school, Bobb went to the University of Phoenix and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he got a bachelor’s degree in business.

He opened Super Taters in 2013.

“I worked at multiple restaurants, throughout college and in my career,” Bobb said, “and I decided it was time to incorporate the experiences I had over those years into a restaurant concept.

“We’ve got over 100 different varieties of baked potatoes, but we’ve also got burgers, wraps, salads and soups.”

Super Taters is located at 5545 Cameron St., Suite A in Scott.