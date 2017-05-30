Sunday wreck claims one life, multiple injuries

A two-vehicle accident on Yokely Road near Northwest Boulevard claimed one life Sunday. Franklin Fire Department personnel responded at 4:05 p.m. to the scene of a head-on collision. There were eight persons involved, with three trapped in vehicles. The fire department implemented the parish-wide mass casualty protocol that was developed after a tragic school bus and car accident in Centerville. Seven patients were transported from the scene. Four were transported by Acadian AirMed to facilities in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, including three adults and one child. Three were transported by Acadian Ambulance ground units. Eleven FFD personnel responded, along with personnel from Baldwin, Centerville, Chitimacha and Dist. 11 fire departments. Also on scene were the Franklin Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Police, Louisiana State Police, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. The deceased was identified as Parrish Caesar, 42, of Baldwin. No further details were available and the incident is under investigation.