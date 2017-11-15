Subdivision OK'd despite questions about drainage

BERWICK — Development of Atchafalaya River Estates, a new subdivision that will be built next to Renwick subdivision, will begin within the next week as the council approved the conditional use permit and engineering approval Tuesday during its monthly meeting.

Council member Damon Robison opposed the conditional permit and engineering approval because the new subdivision design would have open drainage ditches.

“We have had a problem for 20 years with open ditches collapsing,” said Robison. “We have had a problem with Pattie Drive, the West End ditch in Country Club Estates, and the Myrtle Street ditch.”

Robison said Berwick subdivision regulations that were updated in 2008 prohibited open ditches in new subdivisions. Mayor Louis Ratcliff said open ditches are prohibited at that street level but allowed if used to provide adequate drainage for the whole development.

Robison also opposed the new subdivision development because he feels the maintenance of open ditches will fall on the town, and the new property owners would not get the same infrastructure rights as everyone else in town.

“It is going to be up to the developer, property owner, and homeowner association for the maintenance of the drainage ditches,” said Ratcliff.

Robison said that even if the maintenance of the open drainage ditches is the responsibility of the developer, property owners and the homeowners association, maintenance will eventually fall on the town because the council cannot depend on the developers or homeowners. Robison said the developers leave once the properties are sold and after the homeowners relocate, associations cannot enforce the maintenance.

“Open ditches require regular maintenance, grass cutting, debris removal, and periodic dredging,” said Robison. “More than that, open ditches are habit breeding grounds for snakes, rats and mosquitoes. Not something that you want to have in a residential neighborhood.”

The open drainage ditches will create an open waterway from the subdivision to the lower Atchafalaya River.

Despite Robison’s opposition, the council approved the conditional use permit and engineering approval of the new subdivision.

In addition, the council passed three resolutions to apply asphaltic concrete and overlay of various streets in Berwick, patch and overlay Old Spanish Trail from Pattie Drive to La. 182, and patch and overlay Pattie Drive from Berwick High School to Fairview Drive. The council also passed a resolution for sewer rehabilitation on Fourth, Sixth, Texas, Francis and Utah streets.