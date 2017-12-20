Stores urging residents to shop local

Holiday shopping deals are tempting outside the local areas but shoppers are reminded to keep their dollars in the parish.

“Everything that you possibly may need is right here in St. Mary Parish,” said Donna Meyer, executive director of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Meyer said that there are several small businesses in the parish that people can explore for gift options as well as many great shops in the downtown areas of Morgan City, Patterson and Franklin.

She said that unlike online shopping or outside the parish, people can avoid the hustle and bustle of worrying about packages coming in on time or packages being stolen upon delivery, as well as avoid long drives, traffic, and long lines at major retailers outside the parish.

“This is small town shopping so you get to shop at your own pace and avoid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,” said Meyer. “As much as the city has to offer, our downtown areas have great deals and some-times deals even better than you find online or in the cities.”

For shoppers who become undecided on what to give as a gift for someone, gift certificates from local businesses are also good alternatives to make sure the funds spent on the gift still stay within the parish.

“Even if a business doesn’t typically have gift certificates, just ask for one and they will be more than likely to make one for you,” said Meyer.

She said that despite the economic downturn that the parish has endured, she has seen an increase in shopping across the parish.

“We won’t know for sure until the sales tax number comes in, but I feel people have finally adjusted to the economy and now feel more secure in spending their dollars,” said Meyer.

She said by shopping locally and keeping sales tax dollars within the parish gives the various areas that make up St. Mary have more funding for more projects and opportunities for economic growth.

Funds from local sales taxes benefit the various municipalities, unincorporated areas, and parish school board.