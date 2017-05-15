'Steel Magnolias' returns to Teche

The Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts will continue its déjà vu season with Steel Magnolias live on stage.

This true, beloved Louisiana story elicits many emotions, especially for playwright Robert Harling, who wrote the play about his sister’s death. The six women that are portrayed by local actresses from Lafayette to Berwick have put all their energies into telling of this heartwarming, heartbreaking story.

“Although everyone has seen the movie you have truly never felt the story like the power of the theatre allows us too,” director Ed ‘Tiger’ Verdin said. “We have laughed and we have cried as a cast. I am extremely proud of these Steel Magnolias that had 6 weeks to portray a lifetime of friendship and have mastered it.”

Truvy Jones (Susan Titus-Richard) runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, La., where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. Truvy, along with her anxious and eager assistant, Annelle (Mamie Winters), styles the hair of many of the women about town: wealthy widow and former first lady of Chinquapin, Clairee Belcher (Chay Guillory); local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux (Shane Winters); intelligent and compassionate career woman M’Lynn (Regan Barrilleaux); and her daughter Shelby (Amber Lanclos), the prettiest girl in town.

Shelby’s engagement is the talk of the town, but the joy and excitement of her wedding quickly turn to concern as she faces a risky pregnancy and a myriad of health complications. Eventually, when Shelby dies from complications related to her diabetes, M’Lynn has to deal with the most difficult of life’s challenges: the loss of one’s only child. As the women of Chinquapin make their way over life’s many hurdles together, they find comfort in one another.

The cast and directors are fresh off a trip from Natchitoches where they toured the filming locations including the Steel Magnolia House.

Eight years ago when the Teche first performed this production they were instrumental in getting Susan Harling Robinson/Steel Magnolia Day passed through Louisiana’s legislature for Oct. 7, Susan Harling Robinson’s birthday.

Steel Magnolias is slated for a run May 19-20 at 7 p.m. and matinee show May 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Lamp Lighter Antiques in Franklin and Sweet & Simple in Morgan City.

For more information about the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts and upcoming productions/auditions, visit www.techetheatre.com or social media sites Facebook and Twitter.