Steak dinner benefits local Boy Scouts

Boys will be boys as the local Boy Scouts of the Tri-City area will be hosting their annual fundraiser next week in efforts to continue to support its various projects throughout the year.

The Annual Boy Scouts of America Steak Dinner will be Thursday, Dec. 7, at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, located at 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City. Light refreshments will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with the steak dinner to follow.

The steak dinner, which is commonly known as the Joseph Cefalu Steak Dinner, has been going on for more than 60 years as a fundraiser to help the Boy Scouts of the area.

“It’s a collaborative effort with the Cefalu family, the Rotary Clubs of Morgan City and Patterson, and the Boy Scouts,” said Jo Ann Blanchard, daughter of the late Joseph Cefalu, founder of the steak dinner.

Blanchard said that the steak dinner social began when her father served as troop leader. It began as a simple get together of men and boys who would come to the Cefalu’s house to make donations to the Boy Scouts and have dinner in the backyard.

As Cefalu began to serve the Scouts in many different capacities, the steak dinner social grew and could no longer be held in the Cefalu’s backyard, Blanchard said.

“It just grew to be so big and we just had to keep moving it and moving it to where it is now,” she said.

Frank Guarisco, board member of the Evangeline Area Council, said that after the passing of Cefalu, local district officers along with the Cefalu family kept the dinner going to keep supporting the Boy Scouts.

“(The Boy Scouts) build character. These boys are the future of our nation,” said Guarisco. “The Boy Scouts teaches leadership. The boys are required to be honest, religious, and have discipline and teamwork.”

“Boy Scouts foster the development of so many boys. They become gentlemen, leaders and (it) gears them towards being confident, beneficial citizens,” said Blanchard. “Help not only to themselves but the community.”

Funds raised by the ticket sales will go to the Evangeline Area Council which will help fund the many projects, campgrounds, awards, and programs through the area.

“I have already sold over 100 tickets this year,” said Guarisco.

Guariso said that Camp Brownell in Stephensville has benefitted from the funds produced through the steak dinner. Funds also help scouts with projects such as repainting of the Spirit of Morgan City Shrimp Boat and upkeep of town signs around the area.

Boy Scouts from Patterson, Bayou Vista, Morgan City and Amelia will help cook and serve the food for the dinner.

Tickets for the steak dinner are $75 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information on tickets, contact Lenny Dartez at 985-759-0515.