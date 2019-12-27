St. Mary Outreach among awardees

Compass Minerals’ Cote Blanche mine has hosted a charity hoisting day for more than a decade now.

Charities receiving nearly $8,000 each this holiday season include St. Mary Outreach, established as a food bank, this agency now offers a wide variety of services and supplies to those in need of emergency assistance.

Once a year, the mine makes a donation to local charities based on the number of tons of salt produced at the mine that day. Over the past decade, Cote Blanche mine has contributed more than $115,000 to local nonprofit organizations addressing pressing needs in the community.

This year, the mine is donating nearly $12,000 total, almost $4,000 to three individual charities, to help residents in its surrounding communities.

Additional funding from Compass Minerals’ corporate headquarters, to support areas where its employees live and work, resulted in the charitable gifts being doubled to a total of almost $24,000.

“The Cote Blanche mine is proud to call the Iberia and St. Mary Parishes and surrounding areas home. Many of our employees have grown up here,” Don Brumm, vice president, operations said. “It’s important to us to help our communities by giving these funds to worthwhile organizations. And we’re thrilled our corporate office matched our efforts and provided additional support this year.”

Donations from the 2019 charity hoisting day were presented to recipient nonprofits at the mine’s annual holiday celebration.