SO detectives recover stolen property from 2 parishes

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation May 8 into the burglary of a home on La. 83 in Glencoe.

Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that detectives collected evidence that the culprit broke windows and a door to gain access to the residence and steal several paintings. Detectives developed a suspect and obtained search warrants for f locations in Franklin.

Thursday, detectives, patrol deputies and narcotics detectives along with members of the Franklin Police Department and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office simultaneously executed search warrants at f residences, two on Cayce Street and one each on Palfrey and Liner Streets in Franklin. Investigators recovered the stolen artwork and other items reported stolen from businesses in Iberia Parish including gas generators and an outboard motor. A number of items were seized during the searches are pending further investigation.

The suspect, John Loustalot, 32, of 1107 Cayce St. in Franklin, was located at his residence during the searches. He was arrested at 4:25 p.m. on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things. He was transported to the Franklin Police Department jail for booking. No bail is set.

Grace Loustalot, 27, 598 Palfrey St., Franklin, was arrested on Friday at 4:47 p.m. on charges of possession of hydrocodone and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. During the search related to the burglary investigation, narcotics detectives reportedly located a hydrocodone pill. Two juveniles were at the residence at the time the search warrant was conducted. Loustalot was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Loustalot was released on a $3,000 bond.