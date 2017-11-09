Single-vehicle accident claims life of 2-year-old Franklin child

A Franklin child died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on La. 83 south of US 90, in Ashton. The crash claimed the life of a two-year-old child, and the driver was arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation revealed that 27-year-old Grace Loustalot, of Franklin, was driving a 2005 Ford Expedition southbound on La. 83, and ran off of the right side of the roadway. Loustalot overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide across both lanes of travel, enter a ditch, and overturn.

Temperence Finister, of Franklin, was not properly restrained in a child safety seat at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, state police reported. She sustained critical injuries and was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Two other juvenile passengers were wearing seat belts, and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Loustalot was wearing a seat belt, and sustained minor injuries. She was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital for treatment.

Impairment is considered to be a factor in the crash, police say. Toxicology samples were obtained from Loustalot and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Troopers transported Loustalot to the St. Mary Parish Jail where she was booked on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, no child restraint, careless operation and expired motor vehicle inspection sticker. The crash remains under investigation.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children two years old and younger should be properly restrained in a rear facing child restraint.

Children 12 years and younger should always ride in the rear seat.

Every occupant in a motor vehicle is required by Louisiana law to be properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint.

Ninety-six percent of child restraints are installed improperly.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is a grant-funded fitting station, staffed by nationally certified child safety seat technicians. Each fitting station teaches parents/caregivers how to properly install the child restraint and how to properly buckle the child in the restraint. This service is free to the public.

Visit www.LSP.org to find out when LSP troops conducts child seat checks.

LSP Troop I conducts child seat checks every Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to noon at Troop I, in Lafayette. No appointment is necessary.