Shooting on Chitimacha Trail

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Chitimacha Trail.

Detectives leading the investigation learned that a male subject had been shot by a homeowner during an attempted home-invasion.

The intruder remains under medical care, and the homeowner, Martin Willis, 39, of Baldwin, was arrested on the charge of possession of an unregistered illegal firearm.

He was transported to the parish jail where he was released after posting a $2,500 bail amount.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are said to be pending.

More information will be made available as the story develops.