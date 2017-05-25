Sheriff's Dept. drug arrest

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that Narcotics Section agents conducted a search warrant at the residence of Rondell Landry, 25, of 224 Freetown Road, Glencoe, who was charged with warrants Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of Lortab with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Agents reportedly located 23 bags of marijuana in a shed on the property. The bags weighed in at around a pound each. Detectives also reportedly located a small amount of marijuana, over two dozen Lortab pills and $1,375 in cash inside the residence. Through investigation, detectives reportedly found evidence that the marijuana, Xanax and cash belonged to Landry and that the money was gained from the sale of the illegal drugs. Landry was not at the residence at the time the search warrant was carried out. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Landry turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Landry was released after posting $23,000 bond.