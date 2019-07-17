Sheriff warns of post-hurricane scams

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith is advising the public to be careful when hiring contractors to repair homes, roofs, or remove trees as a result of Tropical Storm Barry..

“There are reputable local contractors who are licensed and insured and would be perfect to hire for these needs,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, after storms and disasters, there are those who come into the area who are not licensed, not insured, and may actually be scamming the citizens who are in need of legitimate help to restore their homes.”

Smith added, “Ask questions, ask to see credentials, or even get referrals from others concerning reputable contractors.”